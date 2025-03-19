India's green buildings thrive, but its cities remain unsustainable

As urban planners in many parts of the world push for concepts like the 15-minute city, Indian metropolises are evolving into “two-hour cities,” where getting from one point to another is nothing short of an endurance sport. Even as we celebrate green-certified buildings, the daily experience of an average city dweller remains frustratingly inefficient.

Above all, this presents a strange paradox. On the one hand, Indian cities are taking remarkable steps to mainstream green buildings. Uttar Pradesh was recently in the news for approving over 1,400 green building projects covering more than 1.6 billion square feet. In Delhi, too, its