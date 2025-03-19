Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's green buildings thrive, but its cities remain unsustainable

India's green buildings thrive, but its cities remain unsustainable

Indian metropolises need a sustainability reset -green buildings alone won't fix urban planning that forces people to spend hours commuting to get to them

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C
Premium

Amit Kapoor
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As urban planners in many parts of the world push for concepts like the 15-minute city, Indian metropolises are evolving into “two-hour cities,” where getting from one point to another is nothing short of an endurance sport. Even as we celebrate green-certified buildings, the daily experience of an average city dweller remains frustratingly inefficient.
 
Above all, this presents a strange paradox. On the one hand, Indian cities are taking remarkable steps to mainstream green buildings. Uttar Pradesh was recently in the news for approving over 1,400 green building projects covering more than 1.6 billion square feet. In Delhi, too, its
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Sustainability Construction

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon