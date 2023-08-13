India's microfinance sector will continue to thrive, get bigger

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) have played a leading role to bring inclusive finance into the development mainstream. They have engineered an efficient business model that utilises the prevailing social collateral to ignite women’s entrepreneurship spirit. They have helped reach out to millions of households and enabled credit footprint.

MFIs have made inroads in the digital transition story. Regular interaction with customers by using robust technology platforms has given them presence in 729 districts and helped create a strong bridge between physical and digital India. The industry code of conduct bei