India's needs more supercomputers: For scientific research to industries

From Param 8000 to Param Rudra: India’s supercomputing power keeps growing. Param 8000 was the country’s first indigenously built supercomputer in 1991 and Rudra, a set of three, was inaugurated last week.

Computing power is as crucial to a nation’s economic sovereignty as digital and telecom infrastructure. In an era of connected devices and digital platforms, strong connectivity and computing power are as important as highways and factories are for an economy.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has said that India will deploy 10,000 graphics processing units (GPU) in the next few months in a public private