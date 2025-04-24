India's options amid uncertainty: Equity, skilling, and housing support

The global economic environment has acquired a new dimension of uncertainty from the emerging tariff scenario. Tariffs are subject to ongoing bilateral negotiations, contributing to the perceived uncertainty. It is useful to explore what the impact on India could be: On the economy as well as the fisc. Further, following up on a famous quotation from Winston Churchill — “Never let a good crisis go to waste” — can India find opportunities in this crisis?

The imposition of additional tariffs on Indian exports by the United States (US), even if at a modest rate, along with potential moderation in