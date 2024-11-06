Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's path to becoming high-income nation: Escaping 'middle-income trap'

India's path to becoming high-income nation: Escaping 'middle-income trap'

Five key course corrections for India to become an advanced country and set a better path for others

Lending, banks, credit, loans, cash, income, wage, earning
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Ajay Chhibber
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Bank’s latest World Development Report says about 108 countries* are currently stuck in a middle-income trap. It defines these as countries with a gross national income (GNI) per capita between $1,146 and $14,005 in 2024 — below this threshold, a country is considered low-income, while above it, high-income. It breaks up the middle-income category (MIC) into two sub-categories — with those between $1,146 and $ 4,515 as lower middle-income (LMIC) and above that as upper middle-income (UMIC). The number of countries in the MIC group remained high at about 90 in 2000, increasing to 109 in 2010, and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion middle class World Bank Group

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon