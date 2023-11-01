close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

India's research riddle

It has the highest public sector budget for research in the world as a share of GDP, but the private sector lags way behind

research, development
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Chhibber
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us
India has landed on the moon on a shoestring budget, becoming only the fourth country in the world to do so. India’s successful moonshot was a remarkable achievement, especially considering that much of its space programme has been developed indigenously. One key reason for this is that within India’s limited spending on research and development (R&D), priority has been given to its space endeavours. While we applaud our space programme, our broader underspend in R&D needs to be addressed.

India’s
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Let the India party continue...

Suppressio veri, suggestio falsi

Gen AI needs global governance

Conflicts and macro threaten India's firewalls

Swimming against the tide

Topics : ISRO BS Opinion Space startup GDP India's R&D spending

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon