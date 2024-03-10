India's shift to transition economy needs financing for equitable growth

Asia’s contribution to global growth led by India in the coming years will be the largest. India’s growth will create a large migration to cities, requiring focus on urban development

Transition planning in developing Asia is gaining momentum. Economies are now in the early teens of the transition stage when it comes to energy, social, health, digital, physical infrastructure, agriculture and transport. Policymakers, regulators, businesses, consumers and financial sector participants are taking steps to accomplish the transition through green technologies and digitilisation. India is now a leader with digital public infrastructure reaching its entire population. The question, however, is: Will the economic and financial system be able to deliver the necessary social, economic and environmental outcomes?

