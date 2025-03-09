Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's tech startup boom: Are policy tweaks needed to drive growth?

India's tech startup boom: Are policy tweaks needed to drive growth?

The success of UPI in India is a fascinating case study in the intersection of technology, policy, and socioeconomic factors

India's tech startup boom: Are policy tweaks needed to drive growth?
Premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ajit Balakrishnan
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“We have to be careful that we don’t blow things up,” said my stumbling, white-haired friend, long retired from the civil service but who had served in almost all our government’s top industrial-policy entities. Though he can barely speak and almost cannot walk without stumbling, I often tap his fertile brain when policy issues confound me. 
I asked him: “Do you think the super-enthusiasm our central and state governments are displaying about start-ups will result in something big for us as a country?” I posed this question to him because I remember back in the 1990s, when I was passionately
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion tech start-ups Startup

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon