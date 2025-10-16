India's waterways rediscovered: Charting a new course for Viksit Bharat

Once, India’s rivers were not just sacred but sensible modes of transportation — when goods floated from Patna or Dibrugarh to Kolkata long before trucks ruled the tarmac roads. The rivers of India were the first highways, their currents moving grain, salt, and stories. In time, as steel rails and asphalt roads replaced them, the rivers turned into mere promises.

Today, thanks to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), India’s rivers are being rediscovered, reimagined, and rejuvenated — this time, with institutional funding made possible by an outcome-driven and well-intentioned government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi