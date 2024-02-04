India sets its quantum technology agenda, will build reliable supply chain

The momentum for quantum technology (QT) is growing rapidly as many countries, including India, dedicate resources for its various applications. QT uses the principles of fundamental physics to solve complex problems across a range of activities and sectors like computing, communications, metrology, security, and materials. Quantum computing (QC), a subset of that technology, is used in several industries, including healthcare and financial services.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper