India-UK innings back on track

On July 4, British citizens will head to the polls to vote in an early general election. The Labour Party is poised to win, replacing the Conservative Party that has ruled Britain since 2010. A change in government after 14 years would have implications for British foreign policy, including the UK’s relations with India.

For years, the story of India-UK ties had been underwhelming despite the long intertwined histories of the two nations. In addition, a prolonged Brexit process and political turmoil within Britain resulted in a lack of attention beyond these issues.

With Brexit finally out