Indian Chess is having a moment. Pragganandhaa in World Cup final is proof

Just about a year ago, a team consisting of D Gukesh (Born May 2006), R Praggnanandhaa (August 2005), Nihal Sarin (July 2004), Raunak Sadhwani (Dec 2005) and B Adhiban (Aug 1992) won a bronze medal in the Open Section at the Chennai Chess Olympiad. Their female compatriots also won bronze.

This was the best result India had ever had in a monster event with teams from 186 nations. The medallists did not celebrate, however. They were all deeply disappointed, and so were many Team India fans. Both teams were gunning for gold, and they came very close.