Indo-Pacific naval strategy

India's historical focus on its continental borders has overshadowed its maritime ambitions, but that is changing quickly

Ajai Shukla
Navy
Illustration: Binay Sinha

7 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
As a military influencer, India has come late to the Indo-Pacific region. Yet, arrived it has, as is evident from a spate of bilateral and multilateral engagements and exercises that our army, navy and air force carries out around the year. Every year, our military conducts 62 bilateral and 23 multilateral exercises, raising our warriors’ skill levels and profile. Such is our navy’s role in securing the sea lines of communications (SLOCs) that carry trade through this region, that the US military felt it necessary to rename this military theatre. Referred to, since the end of World War II, as the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM), this has been renamed the United States Indo-Pacific Command.
 It is sometimes hard to remember that this mutual regard and cooperation is very recent. Only in December 2004 did the Indian Navy’s lightning-quick response to the Indian Ocean tsunami make USPACOM and the Pentagon realise that here was an all
First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

