Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indonesia & Pakistan: Not two peas in a pod

Unlike Pakistan, Indonesia has harnessed its natural advantages to nurture a sustainable growth trajectory

Pakistan
Premium

Members of polling staff start counting the votes following polls closed for parliamentary elections, in Quetta, Pakistan | File Photo: PTI

Amita Batra
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Indonesia and Pakistan, both in India’s Asian neighbourhood, have been in the foreground this month for their national elections and the resulting change of guard at the helm of affairs. With the fourth and fifth largest populations in the world, the two countries also have the largest Muslim population. Both countries have been under military dictatorship/ authoritarian regimes at different points in their post-independence history, for almost the same number of years —a little over three decades. While Pakistan continues to struggle with the elected form of governance, Indonesia has had a long period of political stability after transitioning to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan is still mathematically in race for semis spot

NZ vs PAK highlights, World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semis hopes still alive

Iran targets militant group in Pak: All you need to know about Jaish al-Adl

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

Elections, manifestos, and the infra agenda

A deep threat to election integrity

Emperor's new clothes

How the government lost the script on MSP to farmers

WTO MC13 may not achieve much

Topics : BS Opinion Indonesia Pakistan Neighbours

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon