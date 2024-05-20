Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infra visions in manifestos

What is said, or left unsaid, reveals insights on the infra-agenda of political parties

NHAI, Road Construction
Premium

Representative Picture

Vinayak Chatterjee
5 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
Elections have never been won or lost solely based on voters reading manifestos! But it is a fact that think-tanks and policy cells of various political parties spend considerable time drafting their manifestos and getting them cleared by their political bosses. The recent skirmish between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party on certain specific items in the Congress manifesto confirms that manifestos have not completely lost their relevance.

So, here are some of the key infrastructure highlights from the manifestos of the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), DMK and TMC.

It is not surprising that the railways has taken centre stage
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion infrastructure election manifestos Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock market holidayIMD Weather ForecastLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPM NetanyahuMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon