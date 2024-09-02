Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Innovation is key: Why does India's private sector not spend more on R&D?

Innovation is key: Why does India's private sector not spend more on R&D?

The one most important reason on why firms may or may not undertake R&D is not government incentives but the absence of competitive forces

There is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India’s expenditure on R&D
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Laveesh Bhandari
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:18 PM IST
There is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India’s expenditure on R&D is quite low. The oft-repeated statistic (sourced from the World Bank, which aggregates national data) shows that compared to countries such as Taiwan (3.6 per cent), South Korea (4.8 per cent), China (2.4 per cent), and even Brazil (1.2 per cent), India’s spend on R&D as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) is barely 0.65 per
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon