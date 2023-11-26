Insurance should not be misused for unfair gains

Aryan Exports was engaged in the export of handmade carpets and rugs. It received an order from Atlanta Rugs in America for the supply of handmade carpets. It entrusted various consignments of carpets on different dates to Niranjan Shipping Agency.



The total value of the goods was $41,157.41. The goods were insured under a Marine Policy issued on May 6, 1994, by Oriental Insurance. The policy covered risk from “warehouse to warehouse” or “godown to godown”.



All the documents pertaining to the order were sent through Overseas Bank with instructions to deliver these to the importer’s representative. State Bank of India was assumed to be the consignee until the importer made the payment. Aryan Exports did not receive payment