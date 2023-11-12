Insured cannot claim same expense twice

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Vijander Bhandari, a retired army colonel, was a member of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). He was also covered under an individual health insurance policy of Rs 2 lakh obtained from ICICI Lombard. Bhandari developed acute chest pain on February 2, 2016, for which he was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. He underwent an open heart surgery the next day under Dr Sudhansu Bhattacharyya. At the time of discharge on February 14, 2016, the hospital issued a final invoice of Rs 4,53,033 as well as a separate bill of Rs 6 lakh issued by Dr Sudhansu Bhattacharyya towards his fees. The total amount came to Rs 10,53,033.
Bhandari first lodged a claim with ICICI