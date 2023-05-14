Insurer can't transfer liability to another party

Aroma De France lodged a claim with the insurer for the packaging material gutted in the fire. The insurer appointed a surveyor who promptly inspected the site. He also examined all the relevant records. On February 15, 2014, he submitted an “Im

On February 2, 2014, the landlord of the godown arranged a reception for his son’s marriage on an adjacent vacant plot. He took the electric connection for lighting from an adjoining factory. After the party got over around 4 a.m., the workers noticed a fire emanating from the godown rented to Aroma De France. The landlord, the fire brigade and the police were immediately informed.