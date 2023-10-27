Is India sub-leveraging the advantages of GI tagging?

Earlier this month, the Goan caju (cashew kernel) successfully obtained a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Goa’s applications for GI recognition for Bebinca, Malcorada mango, seven-ridge okra, Agassaim brinjal, Harmal chilli and Khola chilli are still pending.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), a GI tag is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that is due to that origin. But is the award of the GI tag for