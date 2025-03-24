ISID backs MSMEs, startups to drive manufacturing-led Viksit Bharat

INDIA’S INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2024-25: Towards a manufacturing transformation
Producer: ISID
Publisher: Academic Foundation
Pages: 206
Price: Rs 2,500The British-Hungarian economist Nicholas Kaldor’s assertion that “few countries, if any, attained economic growth without industrialization” is as relevant for India as any other country. The trajectory of most developed economies indicates a similar pattern; they evolved from manufacturing to services to technology. Today, a combination of these factors help them remain competitive. Having missed the industrial revolution and failing to make a timely course correction after Independence, India paid a heavy price in terms of economic growth and jobs. The assumption that services
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper