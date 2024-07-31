Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ITIs: Back to the centre stage

Established to skill displaced people in post-Independence India, ITIs have now become central to the government's job creation strategy, despite a history of underwhelming performance

Micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) have sought a dedicated fund to enhance India's global competitiveness and increase market share in global exports as part of recommendations ahead of the 2024 Union Budget. Harsh Kumar
Premium

Nivedita Mookerji
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have rarely made it to the Union Budget speech, but this time things were different. In her July 23 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman put “employment and skilling” second on her list of nine Budget priorities, just after agriculture. The upgrade of ITIs and a slew of job creation schemes through various collaborations formed the core of the “employment and skilling” theme, making this Budget markedly different from the rest.

It’s perhaps a matter of chance that ITIs, which were started soon after India’s independence as a way to create employment, are being brought
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Centre's fiscal deficit in Q1 at 8.4% of FY25 target, shows CGA data

Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah bats for restrictions on retail investors in F&O

Budget with BS: 'We are in one of the biggest market booms', says Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal

Budget 2024: Capital gains tax, climate change key concerns of Generation Z

'Can only provide fiscal incentives': Fin secy on govt's role in employment

Topics : Union Budget BS Opinion Industrial Training Institutes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon