Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jobs, cronyism, and welfare

A lacklustre campaign throws up some differences in economic strategy

congress, BJP, manifesto
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Mihir S Sharma
6 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 9:58 PM IST
More than 10 days remain in this general election campaign, and it is fair to assume that few new issues will be raised in the time that remains. It has been a relatively dull affair in comparison to many past elections; the personal popularity of the incumbent Prime Minister has perhaps led many to assume that there is no real challenge from the Opposition, thereby rendering the process less interesting. Recent claims that this election has become more competitive seem to have affected the markets and elements of the media discourse, but do not seem to be backed up by
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Election campaign Opposition indian politics Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon