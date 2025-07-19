Joys of Trumplomacy: Public, loud, and focused on American supremacy

In the name of making America great again, Donald Trump is reviving anti-Americanism in far parts of the world where it had gone into dormancy. His playbook so far has been to publicly ridicule and humiliate allies and flirt with adversaries, theirs and his country’s.

For us, in India, his loudly and repeatedly claiming credit for stopping the war through intervention and mediation has reopened the old wounds of hyphenation. Those on the Left and in the larger anti-Modi ecosystem are smirking in quiet celebration: What did you expect when you supped with the devil? And who knows, if he