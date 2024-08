Judicial delays: An economic burden

The Chief Justice of India has done well to identify delays in case resolution as denial of justice. Judicial delays are a problem in other countries as well, but India is probably among the worst globally. According to the World Bank Doing Business Survey, the average time taken to enforce a contract through the court in India stood at 1,445 days (almost four years) and was among the lowest five countries . Of course, the World Bank Survey has some flaws, as surveys that seek to capture global differences do tend to suffer from comparison