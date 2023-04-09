close

Key FTP changes that didn't find mention in the highlights

Generally speaking, the new FTP continues with the same old provisions under the major export promotion schemes

TNC Rajagopalan
Photo: Bloomberg
Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
While unveiling the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 (FTP), the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) made a presentation on the highlights of the latest policy. Later, the highlights were put up on the DGFT website. However, the fine prints in the FTP reveal several changes that did not find a mention in the highlights. I deal with some of them here.
 
Under the self-ratification system that is now extended to exporters holding recognition of two-star export house and above, additional items that are not mentioned in the standard input-out norms (SION) will be available but additional quantities of the items already mentioned in the SION will not be available. This provision is more restrictive than earlier but does make sense.
 
 The decisions regarding audits of cases where the exporters have opted for the self-ratification scheme will be taken by the norms committee and not the DGFT.
 
The post-export export promotion ca
Topics : Foreign trade policy | DGFT | EPCG

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Business Standard
