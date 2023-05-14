close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Key messages on economy from external affairs minister

It is remarkable that the Minister of External Affairs has so clearly articulated the government's thinking on economic affairs

TNC Rajagopalan
Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
Premium

S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On Friday, this newspaper carried a report (‘India’s growth cannot be built on Chinese efficiency, says Jaishankar’) about a speech by the Minister of External Affairs. In that speech, the minister sent some important messages about the government’s thinking on several critical issues. 
The first message was that the government will support manufacturing. Second, the government will continue to pursue its protectionist policies.  Third, the government will help create a domestic value chain. Fourth, the government seeks to energise the economy and motivate the businesses to believe that it is possible to manufacture in the country through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Fifth, strong business is not only about economics, but also a critical segment of national security. Sixth, it is important for India to move to a strategic economy, have a clear sense who are our partners, where are our opportunities, where should
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Adani affair, long road to fiscal consolidation, & more

The Adani affair

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

ICAI working on new guidelines for disciplinary mechanism for CAs

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Disruptive tech can help employees

Gender discrimination in farms

Information warfare and its limitations

Insurer can't transfer liability to another party

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

Topics : BS Opinion External Affairs Ministry S Jaishankar

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Key messages on economy from external affairs minister

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
3 min read
Premium

Disruptive tech can help employees

chart
4 min read
Premium

Gender discrimination in farms

agriculture, farm land
5 min read
Premium

Letter and spirit

Supreme Court
3 min read
Premium

Message from Karnataka

Congress
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

bond yields
7 min read
Premium

Insurer can't transfer liability to another party

ADF
4 min read
Premium

Information warfare and its limitations

Information Warfare
5 min read
Premium

Gender discrimination in farms

agriculture, farm land
5 min read
Premium

Disruptive tech can help employees

chart
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon