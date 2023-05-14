Key messages on economy from external affairs minister

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
On Friday, this newspaper carried a report (‘India’s growth cannot be built on Chinese efficiency, says Jaishankar’) about a speech by the Minister of External Affairs. In that speech, the minister sent some important messages about the government’s thinking on several critical issues.
The first message was that the government will support manufacturing. Second, the government will continue to pursue its protectionist policies. Third, the government will help create a domestic value chain. Fourth, the government seeks to energise the economy and motivate the businesses to believe that it is possible to manufacture in the country through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Fifth, strong business is not only about economics, but also a critical segment of national security. Sixth, it is important for India to move to a strategic economy, have a clear sense who are our partners, where are our opportunities, where should
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or