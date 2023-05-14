Key messages on economy from external affairs minister

The first message was that the government will support manufacturing. Second, the government will continue to pursue its protectionist policies. Third, the government will help create a domestic value chain. Fourth, the government seeks to energise the economy and motivate the businesses to believe that it is possible to manufacture in the country through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Fifth, strong business is not only about economics, but also a critical segment of national security. Sixth, it is important for India to move to a strategic economy, have a clear sense who are our partners, where are our opportunities, where should

On Friday, this newspaper carried a report (‘India’s growth cannot be built on Chinese efficiency, says Jaishankar’) about a speech by the Minister of External Affairs. In that speech, the minister sent some important messages about the government’s thinking on several critical issues.