Kolhapuri chappals, Prada style: Homage or cultural appropriation?

Kolhapuri chappals, Prada style: Homage or cultural appropriation?

Cultural appropriation in fashion is nothing new, but how should one see it - as homage or blatant robbery?

Kolhapuri chappals at Prada show
Kolhapuris, GI (Geographical Indication) tagged since 2019, were worn as early as the 13th century — also known as Kapashi, Paytaan, Kachkadi, Bakkalnali, and Pukri, so named by village of origin.

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 12:20 AM IST

Italian luxury fashion house Prada has acknowledged that its recent Spring Summer 2026 menswear collection, showcased at the Milan Fashion Week, featured sandals inspired by traditional Indian footwear — the Kolhapuri chappals. But a controversy over “cultural appropriation” had already been stirred by then, with Indian fashion czars crying foul across media and social media. Thankfully, the Pharrell Williams x Louis Vuitton show, “Paris to India”, at Milan that followed Prada, had music by A R Rahman and a carpet with a snake-and-ladder motif designed by Bijoy Jain — which led to much appreciation and applause.
 
Kolhapuris, GI (Geographical Indication)
