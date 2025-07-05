Kolhapuri chappals, Prada style: Homage or cultural appropriation?

Italian luxury fashion house Prada has acknowledged that its recent Spring Summer 2026 menswear collection, showcased at the Milan Fashion Week, featured sandals inspired by traditional Indian footwear — the Kolhapuri chappals. But a controversy over “cultural appropriation” had already been stirred by then, with Indian fashion czars crying foul across media and social media. Thankfully, the Pharrell Williams x Louis Vuitton show, “Paris to India”, at Milan that followed Prada, had music by A R Rahman and a carpet with a snake-and-ladder motif designed by Bijoy Jain — which led to much appreciation and applause.

Kolhapuris, GI (Geographical Indication)