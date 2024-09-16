Kudos to CBIC for dropping difficult CGST Rules, reducing compliance burden

In a welcome move, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to omit Rule 96(10), Rule 89(4A) and Rule 89(4B) from the Central GST (CGST) Rules, 2017, with prospective effect. It is a remarkable step that will enable the exporters to liquidate their accumulated input tax credit (ITC) over a period of time and also make it much easier to get refunds of unutilised ITC on account of exports without payment of Integrated GST (IGST).

Rule 96(10) of the CGST Rules, 2017, says that in case an exporter had imported his inputs without IGST payment or