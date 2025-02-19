Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kumbh's transient city raises lessons in urban planning and resilience

As the temporary metropolis comes to life, it raises profound questions about adaptability, sustainability, and what the cities of tomorrow can learn from one that refuses to stay

Prayagraj: An aerial view of the Sangam area showing thousands of devotees gathering for the holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Kapoor Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

The city of Kumbh, on the banks of Sangam, is likened to a divine mirage. A vast city envisioned to function with full complexity is conjectured from the dust and dissolves into nothingness in a few weeks. This is what some would call transient urbanism.  Here we have a sprawling metropolis that pulses and governs itself like any permanent city and yet exists only for a fleeting moment in time. In Prayagraj, over 400 million pilgrims are expected to converge, roads have unfurled overnight, pontoon bridges span sacred waters, and a massive digital infrastructure has been erected to watch
Topics : Uttar Pradesh Kumbh Mela Kumbh Triveni Kala Sangam Prayagraj Hinduism BS Opinion

