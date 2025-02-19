Kumbh's transient city raises lessons in urban planning and resilience

The city of Kumbh, on the banks of Sangam, is likened to a divine mirage. A vast city envisioned to function with full complexity is conjectured from the dust and dissolves into nothingness in a few weeks. This is what some would call transient urbanism. Here we have a sprawling metropolis that pulses and governs itself like any permanent city and yet exists only for a fleeting moment in time. In Prayagraj, over 400 million pilgrims are expected to converge, roads have unfurled overnight, pontoon bridges span sacred waters, and a massive digital infrastructure has been erected to watch