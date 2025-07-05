Kutch key to Sindoor sequel: Forgotten war holds lessons for future plans

While it is only India that still formally calls Operation Sindoor an unfinished business, both countries are seeing it as something of a trailer. Or a prelude to the next round. Not an issue fought to any conclusion.

The subcontinent’s record tells us this is not the best place to be in. We have a precedent in the short Kutch conflict of April 9, 1965. Both sides called a truce, but the first full-scale India-Pakistan war followed five months later.

Pakistan launched the war having learned the wrong lessons from Kutch. We might hope for better sense six decades later.