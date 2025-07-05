Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Kutch key to Sindoor sequel: Forgotten war holds lessons for future plans

Kutch key to Sindoor sequel: Forgotten war holds lessons for future plans

Kutch is our most forgotten war with Pakistan. Learn from it and draw up a plan for the next six months, two years and five years

Operation Sindoor
premium

Pakistan launched the war having learned the wrong lessons from Kutch. We might hope for better sense six decades later. But hope isn’t a plan or strategy.

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

While it is only India that still formally calls Operation Sindoor an unfinished business, both countries are seeing it as something of a trailer. Or a prelude to the next round. Not an issue fought to any conclusion. 
The subcontinent’s record tells us this is not the best place to be in. We have a precedent in the short Kutch conflict of April 9, 1965. Both sides called a truce, but the first full-scale India-Pakistan war followed five months later. 
Pakistan launched the war having learned the wrong lessons from Kutch. We might hope for better sense six decades later.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations Indian Army
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon