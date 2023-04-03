close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Labour churns in March

The labour markets have been weak during the last quarter of 2022-23

Mahesh Vyas
farmers, agriculture
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Headline labour market metrics of March 2023 turned out to be disappointing. The unemployment rate climbed from 7.5 per cent in February 2023 to 7.8 per cent in March; the labour participation rate fell from 39.9 per cent to 39.8 per cent and the employment rate dropped from 36.9 per cent to
Or

Also Read

Minorities face little bias in labour markets

Meghalaya's lofty female LPR

Youth employment remains the Achilles' heel in the Indian labour market

Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE

Festive cheer lifts consumer mood

Consumer sentiments improve

Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra

Consumer sentiments high on expectations

Employment inches up in urban India

Unemployment rate fell in 2021-22

China's footprint expands in Bangladesh in spite of an India-friendly govt

New trade policy continues with old schemes

Getting out of fossils

The dynamism of services exports

Uncontested facts can't be disputed in appeal

Topics : labour market | Agriculture | Employment | unemployment rate | Indian Economy

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon