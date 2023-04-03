Labour churns in March

In this section

Uncontested facts can't be disputed in appeal

The dynamism of services exports

Getting out of fossils

New trade policy continues with old schemes

China's footprint expands in Bangladesh in spite of an India-friendly govt

Employment inches up in urban India

Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra

Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE

Youth employment remains the Achilles' heel in the Indian labour market

Minorities face little bias in labour markets

Headline labour market metrics of March 2023 turned out to be disappointing. The unemployment rate climbed from 7.5 per cent in February 2023 to 7.8 per cent in March; the labour participation rate fell from 39.9 per cent to 39.8 per cent and the employment rate dropped from 36.9 per cent to

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com