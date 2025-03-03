Lagging behind in mineral geopolitics: India needs a rare earth strategy

The quest for minerals and other resources drove European colonial expansion from the 1500s onwards. In their search for gold, diamonds, and later other resources, European powers travelled and then subjugated the people in many countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Even North America was discovered because of Spain’s search for new land and resources to exploit.

The pursuit of minerals and fuel resources remains the driving force behind geopolitics even after the end of old-style colonialism. Petroleum and natural gas dictated much of the geopolitics of the 20th century and even the current millennium. Now, the hunt for