Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Lateral entry is no panacea: Political turbulence hits govt's move

Lateral entry is no panacea: Political turbulence hits govt's move

Navigating government corridors as a lateral entrant to the position of CEO of the Punjab CSR Authority, I quickly learned that fresh ideas often wither without the right groundwork

How can the road ahead for lateral entry in bureaucracy be smoother?
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:53 PM IST
It was the year 2020. A friend of mine from Chandigarh sent me a clipping of an ad that he thought I might be interested in. The Punjab Government had advertised the position of chief executive officer (CEO) for the Punjab CSR Authority. My interest was immediately ignited by the many possibilities the job offered.

I had long wanted to “give back.” What better way than to go back and serve your home state and that too in attracting CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds from corporations, and then redeploying them for the public good? On the personal
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon