close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Learning to smile again

Smiling is actually core to Japanese culture and their intrinsic politeness as a nation

Sandeep Goyal
smile
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us
The Japanese are so cute. They have such peculiar, and somewhat unique problems. Consider the latest. After three years of compulsory mask-wearing in Japan, residents are resorting to lessons to relearn how to smile again! 
The Asahi Shimbun newspaper recently ran an interesting article that says that since the lifting of the wearing of the compulsory mask, the Japanese have been having difficulties in resuming the habit of smiling. After such a long social hiatus hampered by face masks, the Japanese are unable to smile naturally and feel the need to re-learn this important facial expression. With the mask becoming the norm in Covid times, people had fewer opportunities to smile and many developed a complex. And now they need “smile coaches” to help them to get started again: That moving and relaxing the facial muscles is key to a good smile has been largely erased from Japan’s memory. Funny, no?
Many a “school of smile
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: The real debate, not yet out of the woods, and more

Elaichi ads or chewing tobacco surrogates?

A manhole cover as an objet d'art

Finnish happiness versus Bhutanese happiness

Woke versus anti-woke debate hots up

Do odd alliances make bad brand flirtations?

High-spending kicks

Of politics and wheels: Reinventing rotation

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Directing regulation!

Topics : BS Opinion Smile Japan

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

High-spending kicks

Manchester City
5 min read

Of politics and wheels: Reinventing rotation

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
5 min read

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

Development, economy
4 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Directing regulation, an increasing divide, and more

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Most Popular

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

Development, economy
4 min read

Of politics and wheels: Reinventing rotation

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
5 min read

High-spending kicks

Manchester City
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon