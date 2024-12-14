Left-arm speedsters: The ethereal charm of pace bowling at its peak

Marrying skill, athleticism, and finesse, Mitchell Starc’s bowling is a sight to behold. There is magic in the manner he powers to the crease and flicks the ball with his cocked wrist to generate late swing.

One cannot blame Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for looking like deer caught in the headlights, trying to negotiate Starc’s devilish deliveries in the just concluded Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide.

Watching left-arm quick bowling at full tilt is one of cricket’s most ethereal sights. Wasim Akram remains the high priest of left-arm fast bowling, although fans from a different generation