Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Lessons from soybean: Time to broaden India's biotech push in crops

Lessons from soybean: Time to broaden India's biotech push in crops

India needs to develop its biotechnology capacity for crops like soybean as it has done for rice

India needs to develop its biotechnology capacity for crops like soybean as it has done for rice
Premium

Representational Image

Ramesh Chand
7 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than half the vegetable oil India consumes is imported. This requires paying dollars equivalent to Rs 1.31 trillion. The high dependence on import is not only turning costlier but it is also making the country vulnerable to foreign sources of supply and fluctuations in global prices. However, India has the potential to be self-sufficient in edible oil and that will raise the incomes of our farmers.
 
Attempts have been made since the late 1980s to achieve a breakthrough in oilseeds production to improve self-sufficiency in edible oil, but import dependence has only increased. Once again the “National Mission on
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Agriculture soyabean Soybean

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon