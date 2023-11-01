close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Let the India party continue...

Among the movers and shakers in India's financial capital, there is a distinct sense of optimism about the future

Economic growth
Premium

Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us
The spirit of Mumbai remains high despite the grey cover over the sea and the ongoing construction in the city, which some compare to simultaneous building of multiple Nariman Points. This is because the who’s who of the financial capital, ranging from bankers to insurers and private equity majors to regulators, are looking at the good news package that India has to offer. While pollution is the talk of the town, clearly the business conversation in Mumbai, a city known
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor", Mumbai's slightly better

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' with the AQI at 336

Haryana's air quality this year is the best since Covid-19 lockdown in 2020

Suppressio veri, suggestio falsi

Gen AI needs global governance

Conflicts and macro threaten India's firewalls

Swimming against the tide

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Topics : BS Opinion air pollution pollution Diwali pollution

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon