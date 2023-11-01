Let the India party continue...

www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The spirit of Mumbai remains high despite the grey cover over the sea and the ongoing construction in the city, which some compare to simultaneous building of multiple Nariman Points. This is because the who’s who of the financial capital, ranging from bankers to insurers and private equity majors to regulators, are looking at the good news package that India has to offer. While pollution is the talk of the town, clearly the business conversation in Mumbai, a city known