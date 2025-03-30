Liberation day: How should Indian firms and policymakers respond?

The United States (US) accounts for about a quarter of world gross domestic product (GDP), and used to play a leadership role in the globalised liberal order. Everyone’s eyes are now on April 2, termed “liberation day”, where the US promises new tariffs.

We in India have an intuitive understanding of underdevelopment. This gives us an edge in understanding the new US. Good policymaking involves research, consultation, and negotiation. None of these has been done in the period leading up to April 2.

With emerging-market levels of policy capability, the announcements of April 2 are fully unknown today. They will be