Life beyond chai: Climate change may push India to Sri Lankan, Nepali tea

If you are a fan of tea, the aromatic brew from Darjeeling or Assam taken black without milk and sugar rather than the milky, syrupy chai, then tea is what you will miss most in Sri Lanka, an unexpected discovery during a recent visit. Yet this little green island outperforms India’s vast and hoary tea industry in the world markets. Of course, the comparison is unfair, since the flavourful variety grown in the uplands of West Bengal and along the Brahmaputra has a natural advantage that Ceylon Tea, for all its energetic branding, can’t quite match.

Note also that Sri