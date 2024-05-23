Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Limits of the global gold rush

Gold remains important in central bank reserves, but won't significantly replace financial assets on balance sheets

gold price
Premium

Representative Picture

Rajesh Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
Driven by increased demand, international gold prices are at record highs, surging over 30 per cent in the past two years. Price increases have been much sharper in Indian markets. The recent price movement contradicts an important theoretical characteristic associated with gold. Since gold does not generate any cash flow, the opportunity cost of holding it is low when interest rates are low. However, gold prices have increased significantly even as global interest rates are at a multi-decade high. Officials at the US Federal Reserve are signalling that interest rates may remain higher for longer. Prices have also risen despite
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Gold Gold trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon