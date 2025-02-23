Long live the mad bull market: A strong comeback seems unlikely soon

From their peaks between late September and early December, various market indices have fallen sharply. The Nifty 50 index is down 13 per cent, the Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 16 per cent, while the Nifty Small cap and Microcap about 20 per cent. It is the fall in the last two indices that is causing a lot of distress. Over the past three years the character of the Indian market has changed dramatically. The Nifty 50 or even the Nifty 500 does not represent the market that we have just experienced. Since 2021, smallcap and midcap stocks have