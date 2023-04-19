close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Looking into urban resilience

As cities face increasing vulnerabilities due to natural disasters, the need for enhancing urban resilience through adaptive models of governance and comprehensive planning has never been greater

Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy
Delhi metro
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Cities around the world are more interconnected and densely populated than ever. While there are growing social and economic benefits, there are also increasing vulnerabilities. Multiple and multidimensional issues face a city, ranging from natural disasters to sudden and severe events that threaten the population.
In addition, factors like excessive unemployment, a lack of social safety nets, and unequal public transit systems compound the effects of poverty and erode a community’s social cohesion over time, making abrupt shocks more damaging. The new normal of today calls for governance models that reduce risk and address changing issues. In this context, the need is to create more adaptive models of governance that enhance the ease of living and doing business, further strengthening the resilience of urban systems.
The UN-Habitat understands urban resilience as “the measurable ability of any urban system, with its inhabitants, to mai
Or

Also Read

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

Watch this count: India's share in world population peaking, to cross China

Story in charts: World nears 8 bn mark, India must focus on human capital

Mystery of the missing millions: Why UN projects higher India population

Notes on urban prosperity

Urbanisation and urban dynamics

Envisioning a truly smart city

Strengthening urban local bodies

Making cities smart and sustainable

A competition law that clicks for all

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

China's RMB project making steady progress

The employment challenge in Andhra

Letters to shareholders

Topics : population United Nations Urbanisation

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Looking into urban resilience

Delhi metro
5 min read
Premium

A competition law that clicks for all

competition law, markets
6 min read
Premium

A dispute lost

telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower, spectrum auction
3 min read
Premium

Caste consolidation

census
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: China as a creditor, China's RMB project, and more

Yuan
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

China's RMB project making steady progress

Yuan
6 min read
Premium

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

Port
4 min read
Premium

A competition law that clicks for all

competition law, markets
6 min read
Premium

Looking into urban resilience

Delhi metro
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon