Looking into urban resilience

The UN-Habitat understands urban resilience as “the measurable ability of any urban system, with its inhabitants, to mai

In addition, factors like excessive unemployment, a lack of social safety nets, and unequal public transit systems compound the effects of poverty and erode a community’s social cohesion over time, making abrupt shocks more damaging. The new normal of today calls for governance models that reduce risk and address changing issues. In this context, the need is to create more adaptive models of governance that enhance the ease of living and doing business, further strengthening the resilience of urban systems.