Lost a shock absorber

Exchange-rate flexibility is a shock absorber. When there are external or internal shocks, part of the load is borne by a flexible exchange rate. When the exchange rate does not adjust, a bigger burden of adjustment is placed on stock prices, real estate prices, and firm fundamentals. The dollar/rupee has become significantly more controlled from late 2022. This shapes our understanding of how future shocks will play out.



The Indian state has hindered cross-border activities from the time of the Second World War. A wide range of people, from economists to income-tax officers, have made autarky the baseline. When capital