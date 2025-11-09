Machinery bought for income growth is recognised consumer purchase

Shivajirao More approached Siddhanath Sawant with a proposal that the latter should start a grey-board manufacturing unit, which the Khadi and Village Industries Commission recognised as a family activity. More also represented that he had the technical knowhow and a tieup with Mangalam Engineering Works, which had the licence to manufacture and supply the machinery and to erect and install it.

On September 17, 1999, Mangalam gave a quotation of ₹79.5 lakh for providing, installing, and commissioning the unit by May 1, 2000. Sawant arranged finance of ₹77 lakh from Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank, Pune