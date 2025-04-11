Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Maga meets resistance and ridicule as anti-Trump sentiment builds

Maga meets resistance and ridicule as anti-Trump sentiment builds

The anti-Trump sentiment is building up for sure, but it still has a long way to go

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

President Donald Trump | Photo: PTI)

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anti-Maga T-shirts are everywhere — and they are hilarious. “Did you know that 1 out of 3 Trump supporters are as stupid as the other 2” reads one that retails online for Canadian (CAD) $32.99. For CAD $26.99, you can pick up a women’s T-shirt that shouts, “I hate it when I wake up in the morning and Trump is still President”. “Donald Trump — Turning Allies into Enemies, One Country at a Time” is priced higher at CAD $45.99. There’s one with a Hitleresque rendition of Don that simply says, “TWITLER”. And another proclaims “Maga — Morons Are Governing
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion Trump tariffs Anti-Trump

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon