Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Make it more transparent

The Budget shouldn't ignore provisional figures for 2023-24 and use the extra RBI surplus to better effect

Union budget
Premium

A K Bhattacharya
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:20 PM IST
Now that Nirmala Sitharaman has returned to the ministerial portfolio she held for the last five years, the Union finance ministry has got down to its most important task — preparing the Budget for 2024-25. An Interim Budget was presented by her on February 1 earlier this year, but that was only a vote-on-account, seeking Parliament’s approval for incurring a specified amount of expenditure till such time as the full year’s Budget is presented by a new government and approved by Parliament. Unlike a few of the previous Interim Budgets, Ms Sitharaman refrained from making any policy announcement or taxation
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Union budgets RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon