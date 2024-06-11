Make it more transparent

Now that Nirmala Sitharaman has returned to the ministerial portfolio she held for the last five years, the Union finance ministry has got down to its most important task — preparing the Budget for 2024-25. An Interim Budget was presented by her on February 1 earlier this year, but that was only a vote-on-account, seeking Parliament’s approval for incurring a specified amount of expenditure till such time as the full year’s Budget is presented by a new government and approved by Parliament. Unlike a few of the previous Interim Budgets, Ms Sitharaman refrained from making any policy announcement or taxation
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper