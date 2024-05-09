Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Making a better Indian Union

The idea that the southern states are being penalised for better performance overlooks the full costs and benefits of being part of the Union

politicians, indian union
Premium

Ajay Chhibber
6 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:43 PM IST
There is a growing clamour among some prominent politicians and commentators from South India, now labelled “The South Tax Movement”, who argue that they are not receiving a fair deal as part of the Indian Union. They contend that their relative prosperity has resulted in them transferring resources to poorer northern states. They submit that Karnataka gets only 15 paisa for every rupee of tax paid, and Tamil Nadu gets 29 paisa, whereas Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 2.73, and Bihar gets Rs 7.06. They assert that they are being penalised for better economic management, while the poorer northern states are
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Unions European Union Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon