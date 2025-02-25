Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Making every Budget rupee count for cities: Fresh ideas needed for impact

Making every Budget rupee count for cities: Fresh ideas needed for impact

The share for urban housing has declined, with new schemes being slow to take off and the focus remaining on completing houses under earlier schemes

urban, consumption, urban expenditure
Premium

urban, consumption, urban expenditure

Debarpita Roy
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the dust settles on this year’s Budget allocation discussions, let’s look at a few measures that need attention from the three tiers of government and other involved agencies to get the most bang for the buck from allocations meant for India’s cities. 
Allocation for the urban affairs ministry has remained around 2 per cent of the Budget outlay, as it has been over the past few years.  But its distribution across urban sub-sectors and initiatives has changed. The share for urban housing has declined, with new schemes being slow to take off and the focus remaining on completing houses
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Budget 2025 Rupee

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon