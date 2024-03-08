Mandates and swings

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections (File Photo: PTI)

Much has already been written about how 2024 is the year of elections. Four of the five largest countries in the world —India, the United States, Indonesia, and Pakistan — will hold or have held elections. The second-largest democratic election in the world, to the European Parliament, is also due to take place. And there are yet more high-profile and highly visible elections in large or influential countries — including Mexico, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

More than anything else, this is a reminder that “democracy” as a term conceals more than it reveals. These are all incredibly different elections. Some,